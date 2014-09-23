BERLIN, Sept 23 German Chancellor Merkel said on Tuesday that the first positive signs of growth were coming out of Greece and the country was heading in the right direction in the implementation of its bailout programme.

"I can only say that I know what a difficult time the country is going through but the first tender shoots of success are visible," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Berlin.

Samaras said his country would achieve a primary budget surplus in 2014. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Madeline Chambers, Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)