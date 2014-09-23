BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
BERLIN, Sept 23 German Chancellor Merkel said on Tuesday that the first positive signs of growth were coming out of Greece and the country was heading in the right direction in the implementation of its bailout programme.
"I can only say that I know what a difficult time the country is going through but the first tender shoots of success are visible," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Berlin.
Samaras said his country would achieve a primary budget surplus in 2014. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Madeline Chambers, Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA