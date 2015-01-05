BERLIN Jan 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday that her government had not changed its position on the desireability of a Greek exit from the euro zone, saying the policy had always been to stabilise the bloc without losing any of its members.

"The aim has been to stabilise the euro zone with all its members, including Greece," the spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference, following a weekend magazine report that quoted German sources as saying the currency bloc could weather a so-called "Grexit".

"There is no change in our stance. Hopefully I've made that clear," Seibert added. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Alexandra Hudson)