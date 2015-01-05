BERLIN Jan 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman said on Monday that her government had not changed its
position on the desireability of a Greek exit from the euro
zone, saying the policy had always been to stabilise the bloc
without losing any of its members.
"The aim has been to stabilise the euro zone with all its
members, including Greece," the spokesman Steffen Seibert told a
regular government news conference, following a weekend magazine
report that quoted German sources as saying the currency bloc
could weather a so-called "Grexit".
"There is no change in our stance. Hopefully I've made that
clear," Seibert added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Alexandra Hudson)