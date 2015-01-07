BERLIN Jan 7 The German government is not planning for a Greek exit from the euro zone, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday, after Germany's Bild newspaper reported Berlin was working on contingency plans for an exit and possible run on banks.

Asked about the report spokesman Steffen Seibert said, "I don't know of any such plans, and certainly the political leadership in the chancellery is not looking at such scenarios."

A spokesman for the finance ministry echoed Seibert's remarks. Seibert reiterated that there had been no change in the German government's policy on Greece. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)