BERLIN Feb 2 Germany's Angela Merkel will have the chance to meet Greece's new leader Alexis Tsipras at an upcoming European Union summit though there are no concrete plans for talks yet, while their two finance ministers will meet in coming days, officials said.

Merkel's spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said Merkel and Tsipras would have "the opportunity" to meet at the EU summit scheduled for Feb. 12, "but at the moment there are no concrete plans as far as the chancellor is concerned".

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said new Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had announced he would be coming to Berlin "in coming days" to meet Schaeuble but there was no schedule for the meeting yet. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)