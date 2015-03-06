BERLIN, March 6 Berlin does not see any basis
for Greece to get the next tranche of its bailout immediately to
prevent it from becoming insolvent but if Athens implements its
reforms sooner than expected, it could get paid early, a German
finance ministry spokesman said.
Asked whether the Eurogroup could discuss on Monday whether
Greece could get money to prevent it becoming insolvent if it
decides on certain reforms, spokesman Martin Jaeger said: "From
our point of view there is no basis for that."
He said the Eurogroup decided on Feb. 20 that Greece must
develop its list of reforms in detail by the end of April, agree
it with the European Central Bank, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund and implement it by the end of June.
But he added: "If the Greek programme is in a position to
work out its list of reforms in detail earlier than the end of
April and the troika agrees to it and if this programme is,
accordingly, implemented earlier, it would of course possible to
make a payment earlier."
He added that the time at which the next tranche of aid
would be paid to Greece had not been determined but a sequence
of events had been decided on and that would be stuck to.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)