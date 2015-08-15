BERLIN Aug 15 The president of the German lower
house of parliament has invited lawmakers to a special session
on Wednesday morning to vote on a new 86 billion euro bailout
package for Greece.
Norbert Lammert sent out the invitation, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters, on Saturday morning after euro zone finance
ministers approved the rescue at a meeting in Brussels late on
Friday.
Although there is little doubt that the Bundestag will back
the bailout, the vote is shaping up as a test for Chancellor
Angela Merkel, who saw 65 lawmakers in her conservative camp
break ranks last month and refuse to back negotiations on a
third bailout.
Even more could rebel in Wednesday's vote, especially as
there are no guarantees that the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) will participate in the rescue. Merkel's allies had told
lawmakers in recent weeks that they viewed IMF participation as
a condition for a deal.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Noah Barkin)