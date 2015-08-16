BERLIN Aug 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Sunday that she expected the IMF to participate in a new
rescue package for Greece, saying the Washington-based
institution's chief Christine Lagarde had promised to lobby for
this with the IMF board.
"The IMF took part in the negotiations. It suppports (the
Greece deal)," Merkel told German public broadcaster ZDF. "I
have no doubts that what Mrs. Lagarde said will become reality."
Merkel ruled out a so-called "haircut" on Greece's debt but
said there were other ways to provide relief by extending debt
maturities and reducing interest rates.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)