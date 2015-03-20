BERLIN, March 20 The German government does not
expect Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to bring his new
detailed economic reform plan with him when he visits German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a spokeswoman
said.
"There is no date, not even Monday, on which this concrete
reform list has to be presented but these reform suggestions
must of course be presented relatively soon," said Christiane
Wirtz said at a government news conference on Friday.
She said the Eurogroup's agreement of Feb. 20 remained the
basis for discussing any further steps for Greece.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)