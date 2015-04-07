BERLIN, April 7 Germany's economy minister said
on Tuesday his country was ready to help Greece get back on its
feet and stay in the euro zone but it wasn't clear to him how
they could keep helping.
"This country (....) is ready to help (Greece) get back on
its feet - moreover in my firm opinion in the euro and not
outside the euro," Sigmar Gabriel said during a talk at the
economy ministry.
"How one can do that, does still not appear to me to be very
clear," he said.
Gabriel also criticised Greek comments that it owes nearly
279 billion euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the
country, saying World War Two reparation payments had nothing to
do with negotiations on Greece's current debt crisis.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)