BERLIN, March 20 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Friday he was a bit more optimistic that
progress would be made on dealing with Greece's problems after a
meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European
Union creditors in Brussels.
"I am a bit more hopeful again now that we'll make
progress," Gabriel told Reuters on Friday.
In a three-hour meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit,
Tsipras assured EU lenders that his leftist-led coalition would
present soon a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock
cash to stave off bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by
Caroline Copley)