BERLIN, March 20 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday he was a bit more optimistic that progress would be made on dealing with Greece's problems after a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Union creditors in Brussels.

"I am a bit more hopeful again now that we'll make progress," Gabriel told Reuters on Friday.

In a three-hour meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit, Tsipras assured EU lenders that his leftist-led coalition would present soon a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by Caroline Copley)