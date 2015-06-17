BERLIN, June 17 There is nothing new to report
on the talks with Greece for an aid-for-reforms agreement, a
German government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding a
Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on Thursday would be
important.
"I think tomorrow will be an important day with the meeting
of the finance ministers. Otherwise I regrettably have nothing
new to report," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news
conference.
He said it remained Germany's goal to keep Greece in the
euro zone, but stressed Athens must carry out the necessary
structural reforms.
A German finance ministry spokesman said it was the
government's goal to make progress on Greece at the Eurogroup
meeting on Thursday.
However, he dampened expectations, saying the euro zone
finance ministers were not likely to decide on documents.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)