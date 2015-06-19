BERLIN, June 19 Germany will negotiate with
Athens "until the last minute", a senior ally of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germany's Inforadio on Friday, but
stressed that Greece must be prepared to carry out reforms.
Peter Altmaier, Merkel's chief of staff, said he still
believed it was possible that Athens and its international
lenders could reach a solution to Greece's debt crisis.
He said all EU member states wanted to hold the euro
together, but stressed the need for Greece to present sensible
reforms. He said Germany, the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund all agreed on
this.
Altmaier said there was agreement and hope "that Greece ...
will finally behave like other countries such as Spain, Portugal
and Ireland did in the past."
