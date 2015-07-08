BERLIN, July 8 If Greece and its European
creditors do not manage to agree by Sunday to start talks about
a third bailout programme, it will be necessary to start
thinking about other options, a spokesman for the German finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
"If we don't come to a solution on this by the weekend, by
Sunday, then, if necessary, we'll have to think about other
scenarios," spokesman Martin Jaeger said at a regular government
news conference.
Asked about the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro
zone, Jaeger said the German government was prepared for all
conceivable developments.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Writing by
Michelle Martin)