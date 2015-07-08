BERLIN, July 8 If Greece and its European creditors do not manage to agree by Sunday to start talks about a third bailout programme, it will be necessary to start thinking about other options, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"If we don't come to a solution on this by the weekend, by Sunday, then, if necessary, we'll have to think about other scenarios," spokesman Martin Jaeger said at a regular government news conference.

Asked about the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, Jaeger said the German government was prepared for all conceivable developments. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin)