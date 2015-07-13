BERLIN, July 13 The future of Europe hangs in
the balance, the head of the European Parliament Martin Schulz
said on Monday after euro zone leaders argued late into the
night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit.
"Today the European project is on a knife edge," Schulz, a
member of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), told Deutschlandfunk
radio.
"In Brussels, things are on a knife edge and the euro zone
could fly apart," added Schulz, who said the SPD wanted Greece
to stay in the euro.
Turning to an idea floated by the German Finance Ministry
for Greece to temporarily exit the euro, Schulz said: "This
five-year exit idea is off the table. We don't need to talk
about that anymore."
