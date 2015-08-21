BERLIN Aug 21 Germany expects Greece to push
ahead with reforms agreed under its third bailout package,
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday after Alexis
Tsipras resigned as Greek prime minister and paved the way for
early elections.
"The move from Prime Minister Tsipras is not surprising,"
Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
"Of course the government, as well as Greece's other
European partners, expects the agreements that are in this
programme to be implemented," he said.
A Finance Ministry spokesman added: "We expect that the
promised reforms will be implemented by the autumn. Should there
be any delays in the examination of the programe due to the new
elections, then that would mean the next disbursements would be
delayed."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Paul Carrel)