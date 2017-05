BERLIN, April 4 A debt haircut for Greece is not up for discussion, a spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry said on Monday after WikiLeaks published what it said was the transcript of senior officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussing such a possibility.

"A debt haircut is not up for debate at the moment," spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

