BERLIN Dec 14 Germany has asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid programme to assess whether Greek reforms are compatible with its bailout obligations and wants a quick answer to avoid delaying short-term debt measures, a finance ministry spokesman said.

"We expect swift clarification on this issue so that the implementation of short-term measures on the debt side is not delayed," the spokesman said.

The International Monetary Fund, which a group of countries led by Germany want to join the latest programme for credibility reasons, says euro zone targets set for Greece are too ambitious and assumptions on reform implementation too optimistic. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)