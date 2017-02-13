BERLIN Feb 13 Germany is committed to making a
success of Greece's bailout programme, a spokesman for
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, when asked if Greece
leaving the euro zone was an option.
"For years, euro zone member states, including Germany, have
shown active solidarity with Greece with the goal to bring this
country to a path of sustainable finances and economic growth,"
Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.
"It is a mission that has dragged on for many years and we
are holding on to it," he added.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer added: "We want
to keep the euro zone whole, including Greece, and we will
support everything that helps Greece. That's why we want the aid
programme to continue to be successful."
