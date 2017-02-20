BERLIN Feb 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble doesn't expect euro zone finance ministers to reach a
final deal on Greece at their meeting today in Brussels, a
spokesman said on Monday.
Euro zone finance ministers are meeting in the Belgian
capital to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling the conditions
of its bailout.
"We do not expect a final agreement from the Eurogroup
meeting, rather it is an evaluation of a progress report, and
with this expectations the minister left to Brussels," Finance
Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said.
"We hope that the institutions can return relatively quickly
to Greece," he added.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)