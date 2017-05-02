BERLIN May 2 A deal on reforms struck between
Greece and its lenders is an "important intermediate step", a
spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday,
adding that more clarity was, however, still needed on issues
like Greece's primary surplus.
"The ongoing second review of the aid programme for Greece
has not yet been completed," the spokesman said.
"The work continues. The aim is that the programme review
can be completed in the Eurogroup on May 22," he added.
