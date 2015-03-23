* Greek PM sees new start to tense relations with Germany
* Merkel wants Greek economy to grow but says it needs
reforms
* Tsipras rejects "lazy" Greeks, "Nazi" Germans stereotypes
(Recasts after news conference)
By Renee Maltezou and Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, March 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put on a public
display of mutual goodwill on Monday, appealing to Greeks and
Germans to set aside recrimination and national stereotypes and
work for a better European future.
Yet despite warm words on the new leftist premier's first
official visit to Berlin, it was unclear if they had narrowed
differences on economic reforms Greece must implement to win
urgently needed fresh cash from its creditors. The two leaders
were due to discuss the reforms in greater depth over dinner.
Tsipras insisted he was not in Germany to solve Greece's
pressing liquidity problems but to find common ground to move
forward in the euro zone.
He condemned as an "unjust provocation" a German magazine
cover depicting Merkel amid Nazi officers by the Acropolis in
Athens. And in a rebuke to his own justice minister, he said no
one in Greece was considering seizing or auctioning off German
property for war reparations.
"Please, let's leave these shadows of the past behind us,"
Tsipras said, stressing that the European Union was a force for
stability in a troubled region. "Today's democratic Germany has
nothing to do with the Germany of the Third Reich that took such
a toll of blood."
Merkel said Germany considered the issue of reparations for
the Nazi occupation in World War Two politically and legally
resolved, but she was aware of how Greeks had suffered. She
hinted that Berlin may increase a fund created last year for
youth exchanges, for which parliament has granted 1 million
euros a year for three years.
She also said Germany, which has the biggest population and
economy in the EU, considered all European states as equals and
wanted good relations with all, including Greece.
The chancellor made clear there could be no breakthrough to
provide fresh funds for Greece from their talks, since that was
up to the 19-nation Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.
Berlin wanted Greece to restore growth and overcome high
unemployment, Merkel said, adding: "For that you need structural
reforms, a solid budget and a functioning administration."
SCEPTICISM
Tsipras promised euro zone leaders last week he would
present a comprehensive list of reform proposals soon to unlock
aid, without which EU officials say Greece may run out of money
by late April. His pledge has encountered deep scepticism in
Germany, a stickler for fiscal discipline.
But outside the Chancellery in Berlin, where he and Merkel
reviewed an honour guard, the Greek prime minister encountered a
friendly crowd trying to put a positive face on bilateral ties.
They waved banners with pink hearts proclaiming "German loves
Greece" and vice-versa and a Greco-German couple kissed.
Merkel, accused in Greece of seeking to force more austerity
on a devastated economy, was looking for concrete ideas from the
leftist premier on how to resolve the standoff over concluding a
bailout programme worth 240 billion euros ($260 billion).
Tsipras wrote to her last week warning Greece would find it
impossible to make debt payments in the next few weeks without
more financial help. He blamed European Central Bank limits on
Greece's ability to issue short-term debt as well as euro zone
bailout authorities' refusal to disburse any cash before Athens
adopts new reforms.
Former prime minister Antonis Samaras accused Tsipras of
"whining to foreign leaders". Opposition lawmaker Fofi Gennimata
said it was akin to saying "I surrender unconditionally and
expect you to save me with a third bailout".
ECB chief Mario Draghi said he was ready to start accepting
Greek bonds again as collateral for lending to Greek banks as
soon as conditions were in place for the successful conclusion
of a review of the bailout programme.
The distrust felt by Merkel's conservatives towards Tsipras'
government - and especially his unruly Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis - was unlikely to be improved by his plans to meet
Germany's opposition radical Left and Greens parties on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber in
Berlin and Angeliki Koutantou and Karina Tagaris in Athens;
Writing by Stephen Brown and Paul Taylor; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)