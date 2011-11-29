BERLIN Nov 29 Greek Interior Minister Tassos Giannitsis appealed to Germany on Tuesday to ensure his country was not sidelined in Europe on account of the euro zone debt crisis and said Europe needed closer economic integration.

The minister said the overwhelming majority of Greeks wanted to stay part of Europe and to keep the euro as their currency.

"It would be an enormous historic mistake if a whole nation ... which has shown and will continue to show enormous strength and which is viewed as an integral part of Europe were sidelined because of today's systematic euro crisis," he said in a speech at the South-Eastern Europe Society in Berlin.

Germany is the biggest contributor to bailouts for over-indebted member states including Greece. Giannitsis said Europe's biggest economy had a unique historical chance to steer the euro and European project in a new direction.

"The advantages would be enormous for everybody: for Europe, for Germany and for the international system in general."

Athens has promised to tackle its debt mountain in exchange for bailout loans from euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund, but has repeatedly frustrated its partners by failing to meet budget targets set as conditions of the aid.

Euro zone finance ministers and officials are likely to approve the next emergency loan payments for Greece at meetings this week.

Giannitsis said Europe needed a dual strategy of budget consolidation and expansive Keynesian policies and he stressed the importance of closer European integration.

"Today the introduction of stricter economic and fiscal governance seems to be the necessary extension of the currency integration," he said.

"But if a new model does not lead to a balancing within the euro zone, then we will see divergence rather than convergence within Europe." (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Andrew Roche)