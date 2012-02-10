BERLIN Feb 10 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told conservative lawmakers on Friday that
existing Greek reform pledges would not bring its debt down to
levels that are considered sustainable, sources who attended the
meeting said.
"Schaeuble said the current plans would leave Greece short
of the goal of cutting debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020," one
conservative source said.
Another source who attended the meeting said the minister
had told parliamentarians Greece would only achieve a
debt-to-GDP ratio of 136 percent in 2020 under its current
plans.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Greece's
debt needs to be reduced to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 to be
sustainable.
However, that target now looks impossible and there are
indications that the IMF, European Central Bank and European
Commission would accept a figure of around 125 pct.
Schaeuble's statement suggests there are still around 10-11
percentage points to be shaved off the total debt pile to make
it sustainable. In money terms, that means finding a further 20
billion euros in savings, possibly via the official sector
taking a writedown on its bond holdings.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told the same meeting, according to
the first source, that it would be dangerous to allow Greece to
default on its debt, saying that could unleash "uncontrollable
consequences".