BERLIN Feb 10 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told conservative lawmakers on Friday that
existing Greek reform pledges would not bring its debt down to
levels that are considered sustainable, sources who attended the
meeting said.
Schaeuble's reported comments came a day after Greek leaders
said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to
secure a second EU bailout and ward off bankruptcy. Euro zone
finance ministers have demanded more steps and a seal of
approval from the Greek parliament before releasing the funds.
"Schaeuble said the current plans would leave Greece short
of the goal of cutting debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020," one
conservative source said.
Berlin also remains sceptical that Greek political leaders,
their eyes focused on a possible election in April, can deliver
on their promises, given the anger of voters after five years of
wrenching recession.
Two sources who attended the meeting said Schaeuble had told
parliamentarians that Greece would only achieve a debt-to-GDP
ratio of 128 percent in 2020 under its current plans.
Another source said the minister had put the figure at 136
percent. But finance ministry officials said this figure looked
too high and that Schaeuble might instead have been referring to
a total volume of 136 billion euros for a second Greek rescue
package.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Greece's
debt needs to be reduced to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 to be
sustainable.
That target now looks impossible and there are indications
that the IMF, European Central Bank and European Commission
would accept a figure of around 125 pct.
A fourth source said Schaeuble had told the meeting of
lawmakers from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and their
sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), that the goal
was to get slightly below 125 percent.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told the same meeting, according to
the first source, that it would be dangerous to allow Greece to
default on its debt, saying that could unleash "uncontrollable
consequences".
Earlier, lawmakers said the Bundestag, the lower house of
the German parliament, would hold a special session to discuss
the Greek rescue plan on Feb. 27.