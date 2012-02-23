BERLIN Feb 23 German lawmakers, due to vote on a second Greek bailout package on Monday, will make any approval to the new rescue dependent on the International Monetary Fund also taking part, a leading lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said on Thursday.

Michael Meister, deputy leader of the conservatives in the Bundestag lower house of parliament said: "It will be a preliminary decision that will be tied to the results of the bond swap and the IMF decision."

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said earlier this week the board would discuss the second Greek package and its contribution to it in the second week of March.