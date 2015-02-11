BERLIN Feb 11 Direct provocation by the new
government in Athens is making politicians in Germany less
willing to agree to further help for Greece, a senior member of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
Michael Fuchs, deputy parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's
Christian Democrats, has frequently expressed frustrations felt
by many politicians and the German public about the pace of
reform and political delays in twice-rescued Greece.
"The new leadership in Athens is taking the liberty of
directly provoking Germany," he told Rheinische Post newspaper.
"This decreases the willingness of the German parliament to
agree to further help for Greece towards zero," he said, noting
many politicians in the coalition government shared his opinion.
He said in the interview that his trust in the new Greek
government was already shaken.
On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hailed the
decisive role "little Greece" was playing in reshaping Europe
and promised Athens would not cave in to demands that it extend
its international bailout "no matter how much" German Finance
Minister Wolfang Schaeuble asked for it.
Schauble has said that if Greece did not want a new aid
programme "then that's it".
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Louise Ireland)