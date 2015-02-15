BERLIN Feb 15 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras expects tough talks at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday over how to proceed with its international
bailout but remains confident, he told a German magazine in an
interview published on Sunday.
"I expect difficult negotiations, nevertheless I am full of
confidence," Tsipras told Germany's Stern magazine, reiterating
calls for international creditors to give Athens more time to
implement its reform programme.
"I promise you: Greece will then be in six months' time a
completely different country," he said.
Greece and its euro zone partners are in arduous
negotiations over demands by the new leftist government led by
Tsipras for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of debt. The
country's current bailout programme expires at the end of
February.
Tsipras struck a conciliatory tone saying he wanted a
"Win-Win situation" for all parties. However, the new Greek
government's confrontational style has alienated some
politicians in Germany, the euro zone's paymaster.
Hans Michelbach, a senior conservative lawmaker, said the
new government needed to prove that it "was not just about
sham-compliance" and warned Greece's euro zone partners against
granting Athens too many concessions.
"There are programmes which have been signed by Greece and
to which the new government is tied. International agreements
cannot be voted away," he was quoted as saying in the
Handelsblatt newspaper on Saturday.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Powell)