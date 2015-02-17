BERLIN Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told broadcaster ARD he is still waiting for binding
and credible proposals from Greece's new government on how to
proceed with its international bailout.
Asked in a pre-released interview about a report earlier on
Tuesday that Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan
agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday, Schaeuble said "I
haven't received anything, no."
He said Greece had seen improvements under its current
programme and should continue with this path or put forward a
better solution.
"Up to now we haven't even had the beginning of an answer on
this," Schaeuble said in the interview, due to be broadcast
later on Tuesday.
The war of words between Greece and EU paymaster Germany
escalated on Tuesday with Athens' new leftist prime minister
rejecting what he called "blackmail" to extend the bailout and
vowing to rush through laws to reverse labour reforms.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)