BERLIN Feb 27 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble urged parliament on Friday to take what he
acknowledged was a difficult decision and approve an extension
of Greece's bailout, assuring them Athens would not be allowed
to "blackmail" its euro zone partners.
"We're not talking about new billions for Greece, we're not
talking about any changes to this programme - rather it's about
providing or granting extra time to successfully end this
programme," he told the Bundestag ahead of its vote on Greece.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Caroline Copley; Writing by
Michelle Martin)