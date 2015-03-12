* Greece accuse Schaeuble of being condescending
* German minister says complaint is "nonsense"
* Greek frustrated as tries to renegotiate bailout
(Adds Schaeuble denial, further Greek, ECB comment)
By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, March 12 Athens has accused German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of insulting his Greek
counterpart, further eroding a diplomatic relationship already
badly strained by Berlin's tough stance on Greece's debt woes.
Schaeuble, who has become a lightning rod for Greek
frustrations about Germany, dismissed the complaint as
"nonsense".
Greece said it was angered by Schaeuble's tone at a news
conference earlier this week after an EU meeting in Brussels
where Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had pushed efforts
to renegotiate his country's huge bailout programme.
"It was not about a particular quote from Schaeuble, but his
condescending, pejorative manner in general," a Greek diplomat
in Berlin told Reuters, declining to be named.
Speaking in Athens, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman
Constantinos Koutras said an official complaint was made on
Tuesday. "As a minister of a country that is our friend and our
ally, he (Schaeuble) cannot personally insult a colleague," he
said.
Greek media had quoted Schaeuble as calling Varoufakis
"foolishly naive" in his communications. Foreign media did not
report the same quote, and Koutras agreed that the minister had
been mistranslated, but said his general tone was offensive.
Schaeuble dismissed the notion. "No, I haven't insulted my
Greek counterpart, that is nonsense," he told Reuters in Berlin.
The latest spat follows days of tensions between the two
countries, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reviving the
barbed issue of World War Two reparations and his defence
minister threatening to let illegal immigrants head to Germany.
The attacks on Germany reveal frustration in the new Greek
government over its difficulty persuading EU partners to relax
the conditions of its 240 billion euro ($250 billion) bailout,
which it says has caused mass unemployment and poverty.
LOST TRUST
Since being appointed finance minister in January,
Varoufakis has unsettled the often staid European Union with an
array of outspoken interviews. Speaking to Greek television on
Wednesday, he said he had "great respect" for Schaeuble, but
signalled that there were strains:
"Mr. Schaeuble has told me I have lost the trust of the
German government. I have told him that I never had it. I have
the trust of the Greek people."
In the same interview, he accused the European Central Bank
of "asphyxiating" the Greek government by refusing to let Athens
raise more money via short-dated T-bill auctions.
The comment earnt him a rebuke from Jens Weidmann -- the
head of Germany's Bundesbank and an ECB policymaker.
"It's not because of the ECB that the Greek government has
no access to markets," Weidmann told reporters in Frankfurt,
adding: "A lot of trust has been lost."
International creditors have frozen the disbursement of any
more bailout funds to Greece pending a review of the new
government's reform agenda. Economists have warned that without
a cash injection, the country could go bust in the coming weeks.
Greek public opinion has largely rallied behind the new
administration in its standoff with Europe, seeing Germany as
the main culprit for insisting on continued austerity.
On Thursday, a newspaper close to the ruling Syriza party,
Avgi (The Dawn), printed a cartoon of Schaeuble saying: "Greeks,
you are accused of wanting to live! This desire of yours is
punished by death!"
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin, Maria
Sheahan and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt and George Georgiopoulos in
Athens; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
Andrew Heavens)