BERLIN May 17 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel warned the Greek government that Greece could only get
further funds if it carried out reforms in a German newspaper
interview published on Sunday.
Greece's cash reserves are dwindling and negotiations
between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's new left-led government
and its lenders over a cash-for-reforms deal have been fraught
with delays for months.
Asked if Greece could still be saved, Gabriel told Bild am
Sonntag that this was up to Athens and said a referendum on the
necessary reforms could perhaps speed up decisions.
On Monday German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
suggested Greece might need a referendum to approve painful
economic reforms on which its creditors are insisting, but
Athens said it had no such plan for now.
Gabriel stressed that the government needed to take action
in any case: "A third aid package for Athens is only possible if
the reforms are implemented. We can't simply send money there."
He warned about the consequences of Greece quitting the
single currency bloc, saying: "A Greek exit would not only be
highly dangerous economically but also politically."
Gabriel said if one country were to leave the euro zone, the
rest of the world would look at Europe differently: "Nobody
would have any confidence in Europe anymore if we break up in
our first big crisis. We shouldn't talk ourselves into a
Grexit."
