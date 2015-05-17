* German econmin: No third aid package without reforms
* German conservative: Greeks must stick to agreed path
* Athens refuses to cut wages and pensions
(Adds comments from German conservatives)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, May 17 German politicians kept up the
pressure on Greece over the weekend to implement reforms, with
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warning Athens in an interview
that a third aid package would not be on the cards unless the
Greeks made some changes.
Greece is fast running out of cash and talks with its
lenders have been deadlocked over their demands for Greece to
implement reforms, including pension cuts and labour market
liberalisation.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested on Monday that
Greece might need a referendum to approve painful economic
reforms on which its creditors are insisting, and Gabriel said
such a vote might speed up decisions.
Athens has said it had no plans for a referendum at the
moment.
Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats (SPD), Chancellor
Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner, stressed that the
Greek government needed to take action in any case.
"A third aid package for Athens is only possible if the
reforms are implemented. We can't simply send money there," he
told the paper.
German conservative lawmaker Markus Ferber told German news
magazine Der Spiegel that there was no majority in Germany for a
third aid package for Greece.
Athens has depended on money from its 240 billion euro
bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund to pays its bills since 2010. It has not received any loan
tranches since last August.
On Friday Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens
had found some common ground with its foreign lenders but the
government would not back down from its red lines, such as no
cuts to wages and pensions.
Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Merkel's
conservatives, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the
situation was "very difficult" and "the Greeks must show that
they are continuing down the agreed path".
He added that people should not be talking about a third aid
package for Athens when the final aid tranche from the second
bailout had yet to be paid out.
Gabriel warned about the consequences of Greece quitting the
single currency bloc, saying: "A Greek exit would not only be
highly dangerous economically but also politically."
"Nobody would have any confidence in Europe anymore if we
break up in our first big crisis. We shouldn't talk ourselves
into a Grexit," he said.
But Hans-Peter Friedrich, deputy head of the conservative
parliamentary group, told Der Spiegel: "If we don't insist on
the reform commitments we'll really damage the currency union
and this damage would be bigger than if Greece ultimately left."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Jon Boyle)