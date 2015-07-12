BERLIN, July 12 Luxembourg's foreign minister
has made an impassioned plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit
from the euro, warning Berlin of a catastrophic schism with
France if it pushes for Athens to leave the currency union.
The comments from Jean Asselborn, released on Sunday, came
after Germany argued that Greece could take a five-year
"time-out" from the euro zone and have some of its debts written
off if Athens fails to improve proposals it has made for a
bailout.
"It would be fatal for Germany's reputation in the EU and
the world if Berlin does not now seize the chance that there now
is with the Greek reform offers," Asselborn told Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
"If Germany pushes for a Grexit, it will provoke a profound
conflict with France. That would be a catastrophe for Europe,"
he added in an advance release of an interview to run in the
Sueddeutsche's Monday edition.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Potter)