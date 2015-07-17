* Alternative to deal is chaos, not Greek "time-out" -
Merkel
* Greek deal is last attempt to solve problem - Schaeuble
* Grexit debate must belong to the past - Social Democrat
chief
* Conservative rebels double in number from February vote
(Adds numbers of conservative rebels)
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, July 17 German lawmakers gave their go
ahead on Friday for the euro zone to negotiate a third bailout
for Greece, heeding a warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel that
the alternative to a deal with Athens was chaos.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament, whose backing is
essential for the talks to start, decisively approved the move
by 439 votes to 119, with 40 abstentions. But almost a fifth of
Merkel's conservatives voted 'no' in a blow to the chancellor.
Popular misgivings run deep in Germany, the euro zone
country which has already contributed most to Greece's two
bailouts since 2010, about funnelling yet more aid to Athens.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has questioned whether a
new programme will succeed, although the creditors' offer to
Athens includes the conditions for more austerity and economic
reform that Berlin had demanded.
But Merkel argued for negotiating a new deal to prevent a
Greek exit from the euro - the "Grexit" that might undermine the
entire currency union - and said suggestions Athens might
temporarily leave the euro wouldn't work.
"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out'
from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos," she told the
Bundestag. "We would be grossly negligent, and act
irresponsibly, if we didn't at least attempt this way."
Schaeuble himself has suggested that Greece might be better
off taking such a time-out from the euro zone to sort out its
daunting economic problems.
But Merkel said neither Greece nor the other 18 euro zone
member countries were willing to accept the idea. "Therefore
this way was not viable," she added.
Schaeuble lined up with his boss and urged lawmakers to vote
to start the negotiations, adding: "It's a last attempt to
fulfil this extraordinarily difficult task."
Not all conservatives agreed. A total of 60 voted against
starting negotiations, more than double the number of rebels in
a February vote on extending a second bailout package. The jump
highlighted grassroots opposition to granting further aid.
"If we don't have the courage to end it - Greece won't make
it in the euro zone - there will be a fourth and a fifth bailout
for Greece," said conservative eurosceptic Klaus-Peter Willsch,
who voted 'no'.
The Social Democrats were more united with 175 of their
lawmakers backing the start of the talks and only four against.
SEVEN REASONS
The rebels reflected popular discontent with Greece.
"Seven reasons why the Bundestag should vote 'No' today,"
ran a headline in the mass-selling Bild daily before the debate,
listing 'Grexit is the better solution' and 'our grandchildren
will pay' among its reasons.
A Forsa poll showed that 53 percent of German voters had
wanted parliament to back the negotiations, with 42 percent
against.
The Greek parliament approved the new bailout offer in the
early hours of Thursday, although Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
had to rely on opposition support after some lawmakers from his
left-wing Syriza party also rebelled.
Tsipras moved on Friday to replace his energy minister, one
of the rebels, a government source said.
About a quarter of Syriza lawmakers voted 'no' or abstained,
refusing to accept the demands for yet more austerity and
reform included in the deal with Greece's creditors. The Greek
electorate had already rejected an earlier offer in a
referendum, and the latest is even tougher.
Still, the Greek parliamentary approval opened the way for
European action to stave off Grexit, at least for the time
being. The European Central Bank increased emergency funding to
keep the country's banks from collapse on Thursday.
European Union finance ministers also approved 7 billion
euros in bridge loans to Greece, allowing it to avoid defaulting
on a bond payment to the ECB next Monday and clear its arrears
with the IMF.
With Merkel under domestic pressure from lawmakers who have
lost trust in Greece, the creditors agreed the tough deal at the
weekend demanding that Athens cut pensions, raise value-added
tax, and set aside 50 billion euros ($54 billion) of state
assets to sell off.
Some members of the opposition Greens said they wanted
Greece to stay in the euro but rejected austerity as a cure for
its ills, leaving abstention as their only option.
"Another bloodletting won't make Greece more healthy
again," said lawmaker Katrin Goering-Eckhardt, backing IMF
calls for Greece's debt burden to be eased.
That fell on deaf ears with Merkel and Schaeuble, who said
European law did not permit a "haircut" writing off part of the
debt.
German conservatives have accused Tsipras of blackmail for
saying other weaker euro zone countries would slide into crisis
if Greece were forced out of the euro. But Gregor Gysi of the
Left party, Syriza's ideological counterpart in Germany, turned
the tables.
"You're not being blackmailed - you're the blackmailers
yourselves" said Gysi. "Mr Schaeuble, I'm sorry but you're in
the process of destroying the European idea."
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin, Caroline Copley and
Andreas Rinke; editing by David Stamp, Janet McBride)