BERLIN, July 22 A senior German lawmaker in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party on Wednesday
warned the Greek government not to backtrack on its reform
commitments.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has tried to rally his
Syriza party before parliament votes on Wednesday on the second
package of reforms demanded by Greece's international creditors
to open talks on a new bailout deal.
The bill will adopt into Greek law new European Union rules
on propping up failed banks, but it does not include pension
reforms curbing early retirement or raising taxes paid by
farmers. Those will be dealt with in coming weeks under a full
bailout deal with European partners.
"We are keeping a close eye on whether Athens not only
adopts the reforms, but also implements them," Gunther
Krichbaum, chairman of the German parliament's Europe committee,
told the newspaper Bild. "Greece must fulfil the conditions,
otherwise the money cannot flow."
Alexander Lambsdorff, a German liberal in the European
Parliament, told the paper: "There can't be an aid programme if
the Greek government moves away from its commitments. Then the
EU would have to cancel the talks immediately."
Officials from the creditor institutions - the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund - are due in Athens on Friday for meetings with the
government, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber)