BERLIN Aug 7 Germany's Finance Ministry favours
a bridge loan for Greece to give Athens and its creditors
sufficient time to negotiate a comprehensive third bailout, the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Friday.
"A programme that should last three years and be worth over
80 billion euros needs a really solid basis," the paper quoted a
ministry source as saying. "A further bridge loan is better than
just a half-finished programme."
Greece is in negotiations with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund for as much as 86 billion euros ($94
billion) in fresh loans to stave off financial ruin and economic
collapse.
A 3.5-billion-euro debt payment to the European Central Bank
falls due on Aug. 20 and without a bailout deal, Athens would
need bridge financing.
The reported German preference for a bridge loan contrasts
with the view of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French
President Francois Hollande, who said on Thursday a new bailout
should be agreed by late August.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)