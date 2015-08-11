BERLIN Aug 11 The German government sounded a
note of caution on Tuesday about a third bailout for Greece,
saying the new programme must address the debt-stricken
country's "business model" for the next three years.
"We're talking about a programme for three years, it needs
to be negotiated thoroughly," Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn
told Germany's ARD television shortly before Greece and its
international lenders said they had concluded a new bailout
package.
"It must be convincing that it's not just about Aug. 20,"
Spahn added.
Just after Spahn spoke, Greece and its international lenders
clinched a multi-billion-euro bailout agreement, officials said,
raising hopes aid can be disbursed in time for a major debt
repayment falling due in days.
But Germany has repeatedly stressed its desire for "quality
before speed" in the negotiations.
"It's not just about making savings, that it works for the
budget, but above all about how Greece ... earns money in the
next few years, what is the 'business model' so to speak," Spahn
said.
Last month, German lawmakers gave their go ahead for the
euro zone to negotiate a third bailout for Greece, but almost a
fifth of Angela Merkel's conservatives voted "no" in a blow to
the chancellor.
Conservative lawmaker Klaus-Peter Willsch said he could not
imagine fewer of his peers voting against a new bailout even
though the conservatives' parliamentary leader has said "no"
voters could not remain in committees on which a majority is
needed.
"I can't imagine that ... I don't think the probability has
reduced that it will be more next time," Willsch told
Deutschlandfunk.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)