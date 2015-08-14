BERLIN Aug 14 The Greek government must stick
to the time schedule agreed with its creditors to receive all
tranches of its planned third bailout, German deputy Finance
Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview published on Friday.
Asked whether the bailout was a bluff package given that the
creditors had already shown some leniency towards Greece on
budget targets and some reform projects had been postponed,
Spahn told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper: "The timetable
must be adhered to. That must be binding."
"The 86 billion euros in aid will only be paid out gradually
over the next three years. For that the implementation will be
continually monitored and payments will also depend on
successes," the Passau daily quoted him as saying.
Asked why things should be different this time given that
the government in Athens had not implemented reforms in the
past, Spahn said Greece now realised that they could only remain
members of the euro zone if they were prepared to reform.
Spahn said it had become clear in recent weeks that the
Greek government was prepared to carry out reforms and
negotiations had been constructive but he said there were still
some outstanding questions on the third aid package.
He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) needed to
remain involved in Greece's financial rescue and "a clear
commitment" was needed to this end, while the design of Greece's
privatisation fund was another important issue.
Spahn said that if Athens implemented the conditions set by
its creditors, he would encourage conservatives - who are ruling
in coalition with the Social Democrats - in the German
parliament to approve the bailout in a vote the Bundestag must
hold on the issue.
"That would be a real chance for Greece to start moving
towards economic growth again within the euro zone," he said.
He played down divisions in Germany's coalition government
over the draft bailout agreement between Greece and its
international lenders: "The German government received a
commission from the German Bundestag that sets out clear
conditions. There is agreement in the government on that."
On Wednesday the German finance ministry criticised the
draft accord as showing "no full clarity on the direction of
policies" but the economy ministry took a positive view on the
memorandum of understanding (MoU).
