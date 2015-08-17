* Finance Ministry says IMF participation "indispensable"
* German conservatives like IMF's reputation for rigour
* IMF waiting until October to decide on involvement
By Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Aug 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday he had no qualms about urging fellow
lawmakers to approve a new bailout for Greece in a parliamentary
vote on Wednesday, citing a dramatic change in the Greek
government's readiness to reform.
In a robust endorsement that could help Chancellor Angela
Merkel's grand coalition win broad backing for the bailout,
Schaeuble said he was confident that the International Monetary
Fund, whose imprimatur many lawmakers see as guaranteeing
rigorous implementation of budgetary and reform targets, would
take part.
Schaeuble argued last month that Greece should consider a
"timeout" from the euro zone, drawing criticism from some euro
zone partners and solidifying his credentials among bailout
sceptics in his party as an opponent of leniency.
"I can argue with full conviction, partly because I haven't
taken this decision lightly myself ... that the right thing to
do is to vote for this," Schaeuble said in an interview with the
German public broadcaster ZDF.
Schaeuble called existing loan terms to Greece "very
generous". He said steps could be taken to reassure the IMF on
the sustainability of Greece's debts and ensure its involvement.
"I am very sure that we will come to a common assessment and
I am also sure that the IMF, whose role we have described as
indispensable, will take part in this programme."
Asked if a Greek exit from the euro was now off the table,
Schaeuble said this was up to Greece.
"If Greece does everything that we have agreed, then this
programme is designed over the next three years to bring Greece
back onto a sustainable path," he said. "Greece should then be
able to fund itself on the financial markets without guarantees
from the European rescue fund."
Earlier, sources involved in party talks told Reuters that
conservative lawmakers largely supported the new bailout plan
but that top party officials wanted to be sure the IMF would
take part - something that Merkel tried to reassure them of on
Sunday.
The Bundestag is due to vote on the 86 billion euro ($95
billion) aid package on Wednesday.
Germany's approval of the deal is not in doubt because of
the support of parties such as the Social Democrats, Merkel's
junior coalition partner, and the opposition Greens.
But a rebellion by a large number of lawmakers from her
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party,
the Christian Social Union (CSU), would be a blow to her
authority.
Last month, a record 65 lawmakers from Merkel's conservative
camp broke ranks and refused to back negotiations on the
bailout. The daily Bild estimated that up to 120 CDU and CSU
members out of 311 might refuse to back the deal now agreed.
(Writing by Paul Carrel and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)