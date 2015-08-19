* German parliament votes clearly in favour of bailout
* 454 lawmakers vote 'Yes', 113 vote 'No', 18 abstain
* Record rebellion in Merkel's conservatives
* Finance Minister: must give Greece a chance for new start
By Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Aug 19 German lawmakers voted in favour
of a third Greek bailout on Wednesday despite a record rebellion
among Chancellor Angela Merkel's own conservatives that
suggested she would struggle to return to parliament to seek any
further aid for Athens.
Heeding a call from Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to
give Greece the chance for a new start, conservative lawmakers
rebelled in far fewer numbers than some in the party had
predicted.
Thanks in part to the support of the Social Democrats,
Merkel's junior coalition partner, and the opposition Greens,
the package sailed through the Bundestag lower house with 454
lawmakers voting for, 113 against and 18 abstaining.
Resentment about sending more aid to Athens runs deep in
Germany which has already contributed more than any other euro
zone country to Greece's two previous bailouts since 2010. The
third package is worth 86 billion euros ($94.93 billion).
"The problem isn't a lack of European solidarity but a lack
of Greek efficiency," said conservative rebel Wolfgang Bosbach.
Reflecting popular misgivings and in a blow to Merkel's
authority, more than a fifth of her conservative bloc refused to
back the package.
A record 63 conservatives opposed it, three more than in
last month's vote on starting negotiations with Greece. A
further three abstained.
Schaeuble, Germany's toughest negotiator on the Greek
bailout, led calls for a 'yes' vote in the parliamentary debate.
"Of course, after the experience of the last years and
months there is no guarantee that everything will work and it is
permissible to have doubts," said Schaeuble.
"But in view of the fact that the Greek parliament has
already passed a large part of the measures it would be
irresponsible to not use the opportunity for a new start in
Greece," he said, making the case for the government.
Schaeuble had taken a tougher line than Merkel in bailout
talks. Last month, he tabled the option of a 'timeout' from the
euro zone for Greece, before then throwing his weight behind the
new bailout plan.
Germany's BDI industry association said the vote sent a
signal to Greece that it could stay in the euro zone.
"The result ... is an important interim step to ensure a
return to a stable EU," said BDI chief Markus Kerber.
MERKEL STAYS MUM
Merkel sat impassively during the debate on the bailout, as
Greens co-leader Anton Hofreiter criticised her government for
taking a hard line in talks on the new bailout.
"A German government leadership that acts like that damages
the cohesion in Europe and thereby damages Germany by damaging
our standing in Europe," Hofreiter said to applause.
In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will face a no
confidence motion on Wednesday, brought by his chief opposition
rival over a broken campaign pledge not to provide additional
emergency funding to Greece.
On Tuesday, the parliaments of Austria, Estonia and Spain
voted to approve the bailout.
In Berlin, Schaeuble said Athens had clearly shifted ground
in the last few weeks and was ready to reform.
He also reiterated the German view that it is imperative for
the International Monetary Fund to stay on board. The IMF,
however, says it won't unless Greece gets debt relief, while
Germany is against cutting Greek debt.
"I am fairly confident that we (international creditors
including the IMF) will reach a joint assessment of (Greece's)
debt sustainability in October," said Schaeuble, reiterating
that a debt haircut is not possible.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
