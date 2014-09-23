* Greek PM says Greece can exit EU/IMF bailout early
* Merkel sees "tender shoots" of success in Greece
* Samaras plays down talk of "divorce" from IMF
(Adds details)
By Stephen Brown and Lefteris Papadimas
BERLIN/ATHENS, Sept 23 Greek should be able to
exit its international bailout ahead of schedule and cover its
own financing needs from next year, Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said on Tuesday after talks with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
The comments were the first time Athens has said publicly
that it hopes to do without aid payments next year. That would
pave the way for the IMF - deeply unpopular in Greece - to quit
supervising the country's reform program.
"We need to become a normal country, and we've proven that
we are reliable and we can stand on our own feet," he told a
news conference with Merkel, who hailed the "first tender shoots
of success" in Greece thanks to painful economic reforms.
Funding from the eurozone ends in December 2014 and IMF aid
expires in the first quarter of 2016. That has raised questions
on whether a European country should be left to the IMF's sole
supervision without any EU involvement.
Greece and the IMF "have a cooperation that was never easy,
quite the contrary, but that has certainly changed the face of
our economy," Samaras said. "I believe this cooperation will be
completed ahead of schedule. If that happens, it would be a
success, not a divorce."
Forced to impose unpopular reforms at the behest of lenders
and leading a shaky right-left coalition, Samaras is hoping that
an early end to the bailout and the austerity measures that come
along with it will help him regain political momentum.
Samaras's conservatives were roundly defeated in the EU
elections in May by the radical leftist Syriza party. Syriza
remains well ahead in opinion polls, with early elections
possible next year, when a crucial presidential vote is held.
Greece successfully returned to the debt markets this year
and government finances have improved significantly. Athens is
now expecting to reach agreement on additional debt relief late
this year, which it hopes will be Greece's final step towards
funding itself without outside help.
"I believe that we can certainly cover our funding needs
from next year," Samaras said. "We will see what happens with
the next bailout tranches."
Kostas Boukas, head of asset management at Athens-based Beta
Securities, said, "It's evident from what Samaras said that the
Europeans and the Greek government want the IMF to exit the
program. They don't want the IMF to continue supervising the
reform programme for Greece, a euro zone country."
STRIKES RESUME
Merkel put Greece's success down to its persistence with the
type of structural reforms Germany has insisted on - which have
made her a hate figure in Greek anti-austerity protests.
That discontent came to the fore once again on Tuesday when
Greek public-sector workers staged the first nationwide strike
after the summer to protest job cuts prescribed by the
international lenders.
During a six-year recession, unemployment has risen to
around 27 percent, twice the euro zone average. Tuesday's strike
by teachers, doctors and municipal workers shut down state
schools, hospitals operated on emergency staff, and trolley-bus
services were briefly disrupted.
The 240 billion-euro package from the EU and IMF has kept
Greece afloat since the second half of 2010. It nearly crashed
out of the euro zone two years ago but has now brought its
public finances under control.
Still, investors fear Athens's determination to exit the
bailout could hurt its prospects for debt relief. Greek 10-year
yields rose 17 basis points to 6.08 percent, their
highest in over a month.
"The fact that Greece could try to rely on market financing
could postpone a lasting solution (to its debt) that still needs
to be found," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income strategist at DZ
Bank in London. The larger the share provided by market funding,
the higher the risk for private investors, he said.
Merkel's talks with Samaras coincided with the second day of
a visit by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who wants more
time to bring France's public deficit to within EU treaty
limits.
Paris acknowledged this month that its deficit would not be
below the EU limit of 3 percent of national output until 2017.
It had pledged to do so by 2013, before winning a reprieve until
2015.
France is being urged by the EU and European Central Bank to
step up reforms and budget consolidation at the same time as
Germany is being asked to boost public investment as part of a
strategy to revive a stagnant euro zone economy.
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou in
Athens; and Matthias Sobolewski and Madeline Chambers in Berlin;
Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Larry King)