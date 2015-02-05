(Adds quote on Nazis)
By Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin
BERLIN Feb 5 The maiden meeting between
Greece's iconoclastic new finance minister from the Marxist left
and his 72-year-old conservative German nemesis was never going
to be easy. It turned out even worse than expected.
Yanis Varoufakis, notoriously casual in his dress, wore a
dark shirt and jacket but no tie to meet the veteran Wolfgang
Schaeuble. Not only did they look awkward together - they could
not even agree on how much they had disagreed.
The German minister glared stony-faced through their joint
news conference. Outside, a few dozen unionists and supporters
of Germany's Left party, which backs Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' far-left Syriza, held banners saying: "Mr Schaeuble,
stop strangling Greece!"
Schaeuble, whose passion for European integration is second
only to his zeal for balanced budgets, said they had agreed to
disagree. He was promptly contradicted by his younger visitor,
who spoke in English.
"We didn't reach an agreement. It was never on the cards
that we would. We didn't even agree to disagree, from where I am
standing," said Varoufakis, a 53-year-old economist and blogger.
Schaeuble looked particularly uncomfortable when Varoufakis
referred to Germany's Nazi past, which some Greek anti-austerity
protesters have recalled by lampooning Merkel in a Nazi uniform.
Germany should understand Greece because its own depression
in the early 20th century gave rise to the Nazis and now "Nazism
is rearing its ugly head in Greece", said Varoufakis, apparently
referring to the far-right Greek political party Golden Dawn.
Greece's new leaders have toured Europe this week seeking
support for a new debt deal with the euro zone but come up empty
handed. Berlin - capital of Europe's biggest economy and
champion of the austerity policies that Tsipras wants to scrap -
was the last stop.
Newspaper cartoonists have depicted the clash of ideologies
as an unstoppable force - Tsipras and his Syriza party - meeting
an immovable object, in the form of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
austere conservatives.
The two ministers did not discuss details of Greece's debt
repayment schedule or the possibility of a debt "haircut", which
Merkel and Schaeuble emphatically rule out. Varoufakis presented
proposals for a "bridging programme" until May.
He tried to convince Germany, whose taxpayers are weary of
funding bailouts for what they see as spendthrift southerners,
the new Greek government would be a reliable partner, saying
Berlin could expect "a frenzy of reasonableness" from Athens.
But he also made an emotional plea for Greece's partners to
respect the outcome of its election, saying treaties must be
upheld "without crushing the fragile flower of democracy with a
sledgehammer", referring to criticism from German politicians.
"Schaeuble Brushes Off Greek Minister," was the verdict of
Germany's top-selling daily Bild, which has been critical of
Greece throughout the euro zone debt crisis.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Gernot Heller;
Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Paul Taylor and Pravin
Char)