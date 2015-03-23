BRATISLAVA, March 23 The Greek government has to
meet its commitments and a discussion about the country's crisis
must be led in a more serious way, Germany's Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.
"They have to fulfil their obligations. We must find ways
and means to lead this discussion in a more serious way than
perhaps in the last few days or weeks," Steinmeier said after
meeting his central European counterparts in the Slovak capital.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday evening to discuss the
bailout and reforms.
