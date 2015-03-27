BERLIN, March 27 A Greek exit from the euro zone would not cause much trouble for Germany, Europe's largest economy, the head of the BDA German employers' association said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

"It wouldn't be a huge problem for the German economy," Ingo Kramer told German regional newspaper Rheinische Post.

"But an exit from the euro zone would fuel doubts about the future viability of both the EU and the euro and that wouldn't be good for Europe as a business location," he added.

Kramer said the European Union should "stick together" but added that this would not work if it went against the wishes of a member state. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)