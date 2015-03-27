BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
BERLIN, March 27 A Greek exit from the euro zone would not cause much trouble for Germany, Europe's largest economy, the head of the BDA German employers' association said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.
"It wouldn't be a huge problem for the German economy," Ingo Kramer told German regional newspaper Rheinische Post.
"But an exit from the euro zone would fuel doubts about the future viability of both the EU and the euro and that wouldn't be good for Europe as a business location," he added.
Kramer said the European Union should "stick together" but added that this would not work if it went against the wishes of a member state. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.