* Schaeuble says situation in Greece much worse since
Tsipras
* Merkel rules out talks before referendum, signals tough
terms
* Opposition leader accuses government of pursuing regime
change
By Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 1 One by one, leading figures in
the German government made their way to the podium in the
sun-drenched chamber of the Bundestag on Wednesday and accused
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of betraying his own people.
A day after Greece became the first advanced country to
default to the International Monetary Fund, frustration in
Berlin bubbled over, with politicians openly questioning whether
they could negotiate in good faith with Tsipras if he survives a
Greek referendum he has called for Sunday.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose tough line in aid
talks with Athens has turned him into a hate-figure in Greece,
had the harshest words for the Tsipras government, accusing it
of dramatically worsening the situation in the country, and
saying repeatedly "I feel sorry for the Greeks".
"This government has done nothing since it came into
office," Schaeuble said in a speech to the lower house of
parliament during a special session on the Greek crisis.
"We don't know if the Greek government is going to hold a
referendum or not, whether it is for or against it. You can't in
all honesty expect us to talk with them in a situation like
this."
Schaeuble said any future negotiations with the Tsipras
government would take place under "much more difficult
conditions", bemoaning the lack of trust between the Greek
government and its euro zone partners.
Chancellor Angela Merkel was more measured, describing the
Greeks as a "proud people" and stressing that the door to talks
remained opened.
However she also made clear that she would not negotiate
with Tsipras before the referendum and signalled that any future
bailout programme would come under the umbrella of the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), with tougher conditions, vetted by
the German parliament.
"The Greeks have not fulfilled their obligations," Merkel
said, referring to the missed IMF payment. She expressed concern
for the Greek people who she said had "very difficult days"
ahead of them.
Opposition politicians heckled members of the government
before taking to the podium themselves to criticise Merkel's
handling of the crisis.
Gregor Gysi of the far-left Linke, the closest German party
to Tsipras's Syriza, accusing the government of pursuing regime
change in Athens.
"You want to get rid of the leftist government in Greece,
that is your goal," Gysi said, drawing jeers from coalition
lawmakers.
