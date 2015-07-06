* German government says up to Greece to act to stay in euro
* Gabriel says Athens needs to go beyond previous proposals
* Says conditions for talks on new bailout plan not yet met
* Finance ministry says Greek debt cut not on the agenda
(Adds comments from Merkel)
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, July 6 The German government signalled a
tough line towards Greece on Monday, saying it saw no basis for
new bailout negotiations and insisting it was up to Athens to
move swiftly if it wanted to preserve its place in the euro
zone.
With opinion towards Greece hardening in Germany's ruling
coalition after the landslide rejection of European bailout
terms in a Sunday referendum, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she
expected Athens to quickly roll out reform plans and her
spokesman indirectly raised the prospect of a Greek exit from
the bloc.
Merkel said the Greek government needed to put some
proposals on the table this week, especially as the requirements
to start negotiating about a concrete aid programme from the
euro zone's bailout fund were not currently present.
"It will be important tomorrow that the Greek prime minister
tells us how things should proceed and what precise suggestions
he can submit to us for a medium-term programme that will lead
Greece to prosperity and growth again," Merkel said in Paris,
where she met French President Francois Hollande to agree a
common stance on Greece.
She said the door was still open for negotiations but "time
is of the essence" and for the euro zone to keep its single
currency all countries needed to shoulder responsibility as well
as showing solidarity.
Merkel's spokesman said it was up to Athens to act so that
it could remain in the currency bloc, and Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel went further by saying the Greek government needed to
improve on its previous proposals.
"If Greece wants to stay in the euro, the Greek government
must quickly make a substantive offer that goes beyond its
willingness thus far," said Gabriel, leader of the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Germany's ruling coalition.
"For the Greek population, life will get even more difficult
in the coming days and weeks. The definitive insolvency of the
country now is an imminent threat," added Gabriel.
The increasingly strong rhetoric from the centre-left SPD
leader, along with the uncompromising stance of Merkel's own
conservatives, leaves the chancellor little room for manoeuvre
in any new talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Pressed on what concessions Berlin might be willing to make
to Tsipras, a finance ministry spokesman dismissed the idea of a
debt restructuring sought by Athens and favoured by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Merkel spoke by phone with Tsipras, who agreed to present a
new proposal for an aid-for-reforms deal at a European Union
summit on Tuesday, a Greek government official said.
The rhetoric out of Paris, Madrid and other capitals was
more conciliatory towards Greece on Monday morning, with French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin saying a Greek debt writedown
should not be considered taboo.
German have officials acknowledged privately that Berlin and
Paris have sent out conflicting signals in recent days that it
is important to get the euro zone's two biggest countries back
on the same page.
Gabriel said the two countries needed to regain voters'
belief in their capacity to deliver results: "Beyond all issues
around Greece, it would be good if Germany and France would sit
down again to think about stronger cooperation," he said.
BOXED IN
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the German
government and outgoing Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis
had held differing views on many issues but the path ahead would
not necessarily be easy for his successor in Athens.
"Anyone who succeeds him will be in a situation where it is
not easy to find a solution with his colleagues in the Eurogroup
to his country's problems, which are not simple," Schaeuble said
after meeting with his French and Polish counterparts in Warsaw.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert played down the impact
of the resignation of Varoufakis, whose fiery language has
alienated the Germans and many of their euro partners. He said
that Greek policy positions were more important than personnel.
Merkel, who has worked hard behind the scenes to avoid a
Greek exit, finds herself boxed in following the referendum by
the increasingly hard line taken by her conservative allies and
the SPD.
"I don't see a strengthened negotiating position for Greece.
Just the opposite," said Carsten Schneider, finance expert and
deputy SPD parliamentary floor leader. "It is a position that
has strengthened the radical powers in Greece and made it much,
much harder for Europe to accommodate them."
Reflecting a shift in the political mood in Germany,
Schaeuble, who has become a hate-figure in Greece, saw his
popularity at home surge to a new high last week, according to
an opinion poll.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin;
Editing by Noah Barkin and Giles Elgood)