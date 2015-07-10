BERLIN, July 10 Senior German conservatives
expressed doubts on Friday about the seriousness of new
proposals put forward by the Greek government in its race to win
new funds to avert bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro
zone.
In its latest proposals, Greece has asked for 53.5 billion
euros ($59.47 billion) to help cover its debts until 2018, a
review of primary surplus targets and "reprofiling" the
country's long-term debt.
In turn, Athens bowed to demands to phase out tax breaks for
its islands -- cash cows for the tourism industry -- and to hike
taxes on shipping companies.
"How believable is it that this reform list will be
implemented?" asked Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor
leader for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, on ZDF
television.
Another senior conservative, Hans-Peter Friedrich, told
Deutschlandfunk radio: "Either the Greek government is tricking
its own people or (it is tricking) us again."
The latest Greek offer also included defence spending cuts,
a firm timetable for privatising state assets such as Piraeus
port and regional airports, hikes in VAT for hotels and
restaurants and slashing a top-up payment for poorer pensioners.
The issue of debt reprofiling vexed Brinkhaus, who said he
was "very sceptical" about a haircut but did not rule out the
possibility of supporting a package that included such relief if
it were put to a vote in the German parliament.
Asked if he would back such a package, Brinkhaus said: "We
will look very calmly at the whole package that is presented to
us in the coming days."
"Beforehand there are no 'what if' comments to be made, but
I repeat: a debt haircut is always problematic because if Greece
gets a debt haircut then one has to ask, 'why have other
countries that have implemented reforms -- like Cyprus, like
Portugal, like Spain or like Ireland -- not been granted this
debt haircut?'"
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones)