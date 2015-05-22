BERLIN May 22 Germany views the role of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) in negotiations over Greece's
reforms as completely necessary, a spokesman for the finance
ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
"We believe it is absolutely essential that the IMF
participates," finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a
regular government news conference.
German mass daily Bild reported earlier on Friday that the
European Commission was planning a special summit on Greece's
debt problems without the IMF.
A spokeswoman for the German government said no such summit
was planned to her knowledge and she stressed talks with Greece
must progress with all three institutions, which include the
IMF, European Commission and the European Central Bank.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley)