BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
BERLIN, July 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a letter to the president of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that the International Monetary Fund would not be involved in the payment of a first tranche of a planned third Greek bailout.
That tranche is due to be paid in mid-August 2015, according to the letter, seen by Reuters, in which Schaeuble requested that parliament agree to open talks on a third Greek bailout.
The letter said the IMF would make its further involvement dependent on a successful conclusion of the first programme review in autumn 2015 and a confirmation of Greece's debt sustainability. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qogJSP) Further company coverage: )