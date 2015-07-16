BERLIN, July 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a letter to the president of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that the International Monetary Fund would not be involved in the payment of a first tranche of a planned third Greek bailout.

That tranche is due to be paid in mid-August 2015, according to the letter, seen by Reuters, in which Schaeuble requested that parliament agree to open talks on a third Greek bailout.

The letter said the IMF would make its further involvement dependent on a successful conclusion of the first programme review in autumn 2015 and a confirmation of Greece's debt sustainability. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)