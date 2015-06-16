BERLIN, June 16 A senior member of parliament in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats
(CDU) said on Tuesday that a Greek exit from the euro zone would
have to be accepted if the Athens government does not present a
solid reform package.
Michael Grosse-Broemer, the CDU's deputy floor leader in
parliament, told reporters: "In the event a solid reform package
is not presented, then a 'Grexit' would have to be accepted if
necessary."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
editing by Caroline Copley)